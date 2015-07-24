Bobby Voeten

Free as a bird

Bobby Voeten
Bobby Voeten
Hire Me
  • Save
Free as a bird moon stars freedom spread bird wings night fly
Download color palette

This design was a pretty big deal for me because it's something I got tattooed on my arm. I decided to leave the moon and stars out at the end. The bird represents freedom.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Bobby Voeten
Bobby Voeten
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bobby Voeten

View profile
    • Like