Adam Darowski
Dribbble

Let’s use that big screen

Adam Darowski
Dribbble
Adam Darowski for Dribbble
  • Save
Let’s use that big screen ui full width dribbble
Download color palette

No more of this 4-shots-per-row stuff. If you have a larger screen, we now use some more of that space to bring you more shots—anywhere from two (if you’re on a mobile device) to six (if you like to go big).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like