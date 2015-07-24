RJ McCollam

Hector App Preview

RJ McCollam
RJ McCollam
  • Save
Hector App Preview hector ui app
Download color palette

Working on finishing the design for the back end design of my project management app Hector. Here is a sneak peak! http://hectorapp.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
RJ McCollam
RJ McCollam

More by RJ McCollam

View profile
    • Like