"A&R PADUA Motorsports is a Toronto based custom automotive fabrication shop. We are two family members, Arnel and Romeo, and we’ve formed this shop. Together we combined our skills and experience in creating A&R PADUA Motorsports."

THINK DESIGN APPROACH Design and fabricate the AR PADUA Motorsports brand. This brand should be stylized as an emblem, label, sticker, but the key signature should be custom.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/20039965/AR-PADUA-MOTORSPORTS

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
