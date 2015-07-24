Sofia Ayuso

70 Years of Fashion

70 Years of Fashion tap portugal flight attendant stewardress uniform fashion motion video portrait character design line illustration illustration
Are you comfortable in your seats? Pay attention to the runway because TAP Portugal's 1945/2015 flight attendant's uniforms collection is about to be shown! See the video at TAP Portugal's facebook page or at my Behance here: http://on.be.net/1ely58I

