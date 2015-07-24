Jetpacks and Rollerskates

Product Hunt Sticker

Product Hunt Sticker kitchener toronto sticker vector character design dinosaur cute fun rabbit product hunt trex illustration
Sticker design i did for a Product Hunt meetup in the KW area.

I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.
