Ximein ( BETA)

Ximein ( BETA) all platform commenting service mobil design
Although sharing our opinion is a basic human need, currently Visitors ofa particular web page cannot communicate with each other or with the creator of the web page. Less than 10% of the web pages let Visitors comment on the page. Consequently, webpage owners have barely any information(only page hit count) of the opinion of their Visitors to their pages. Only with Ximein can you rate and comment any web page.

Behance presentation:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/28175101/Ximein

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
