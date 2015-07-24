Trent McBride

Change your view

Trent McBride
Trent McBride
  • Save
Change your view geometric geometry circles interface web typography type simple yellow blue red black
Download color palette

Experimenting with some typography and basic shapes and colours for a web project.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Trent McBride
Trent McBride

More by Trent McBride

View profile
    • Like