Rosslyn Gateway - business cards

Biz cards for Rosslyn Gateway, a planned high-end, mixed-use real estate development located at the foot of Key Bridge in Rosslyn, VA. The project features world class architecture and a prominent location as the gateway to Arlington County.

Each tower features floor-to-ceiling glass, spectacular rooftop views of DC, spacious outdoor terraces, and a two story trophy lobby.

The 25 story, 320,000 sq. ft. Hotel/Residential tower will feature a 148 room, four-star hotel topped by 133 luxury residential units. The building combines the highest level of finishes and amenities with unparalleled views of the Potomac River and Washington, DC.

Unused proposal. Designed while working at HZDG.

