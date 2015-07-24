Sumner Bhandal

Friday Takeaway

Sumner Bhandal
Sumner Bhandal
  • Save
Friday Takeaway impero junk food friday takeaway
Download color palette

Some illustrations from a Friday internal news summary.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Sumner Bhandal
Sumner Bhandal

More by Sumner Bhandal

View profile
    • Like