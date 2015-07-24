Josh Schott

Hometown 2

Hometown 2
I think one of the most enjoyable parts about doing these collages is looking for tiny details that can become design elements. It makes a potentially bad photo useful in some shape or form.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
