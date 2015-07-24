Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

TAK - Hieroglyphs &/or hierograms

TAK - Hieroglyphs &/or hierograms geometric book scifi magic esoteric sigil hierogram hierglyph graphic illsutration design symbol
Portion of a symbolic "alphabet" I'm creating for a book project.

