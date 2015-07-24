Leslie Zacharkow

Girl Develop It illustrations

Leslie Zacharkow
Leslie Zacharkow
  • Save
Girl Develop It illustrations icons girldevelopit illustrations infographic
Download color palette

Illustrations for an upcoming infographic celebrating Girl Develop It's 5-year anniversary!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Leslie Zacharkow
Leslie Zacharkow

More by Leslie Zacharkow

View profile
    • Like