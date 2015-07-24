Stella Schiffczyk

Pflaume Label

Pflaume Label drawn paper analogue handmade moment aquarell portrait watercolor watercolour illustration
We made jam from plums which grow in front of our workshop - I had to do the label for it ;) At first I did a watercolor picture of the plums and then comes InDesign.

