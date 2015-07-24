Dick Blacker x logo design

Girl sticker

Girl sticker sticker mule woman tan swimsuit summer sticker legs illustration girl flat body beach
It's just girls.
Stay wonderful!

Rebound of
Playoff! Summer Sticker Design Contest
By Sticker Mule
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
