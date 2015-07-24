Tommy Creenan

Originator IPA

The first of four custom lettering pieces for Freestyle Brewery.

The Originator is their first beer, and the name comes from a few different early hip-hop lyrics, so it seemed fitting to use an early 70s hip-hop style. The bright colors also provide a huge boost to visibility on the shelf.

