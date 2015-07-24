Oliver Wetter

Yui Takamura

Oliver Wetter
Oliver Wetter
  • Save
Yui Takamura
Download color palette

Another Light and color study, this time with Yui Takamura. Reference was an action figurine. Not perfectly happy with it, but for a study it is OK I guess.

This one will be available as step process piece and hi-res version for my patrons exclusively.

http://www.patreon.com/fantasio

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Oliver Wetter
Oliver Wetter

More by Oliver Wetter

View profile
    • Like