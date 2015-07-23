Monogram Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
had a spark of inspiration as I was reposting the logo the other day. Here is a little exploration of a monogram for Nick Lundeen.
Please let me know which one you all like more. Or grab the .ai and rebound something, if you feel so inclined.
Thanks all.