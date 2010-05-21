Dan Cederholm

Moon

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Hire Me
  • Save
Moon moon 20min rebound avenir noise challenge friday
Download color palette

My response to Mr. Henry's Friday 20 minute "moon" design challenge.

Fun. Random. Rough. No clue.

D398d75945a6481840e19c04aee6e6f7
Rebound of
Moon
By Craig Henry
View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2010
Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
Hire Me

More by Dan Cederholm

View profile
    • Like