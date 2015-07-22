Dan Lehman

Space Robot | process

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Space Robot | process process illustration robot
Download color palette

Bing-Bong 5025 is a multi-use space robot. I included this little guy in my 2015 Art Crank Breckenridge poster.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2015
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like