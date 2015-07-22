Jeffrey Chupp
Dribbble

Like from shot lists.

Jeffrey Chupp
Dribbble
Jeffrey Chupp for Dribbble
  • Save
Like from shot lists. ui likes dribbble
Download color palette

Sometimes you don't need the full-size view to decide a shot is rad. Now you can like (or, if you must, unlike) shots from a list of shots.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2015
Dribbble
Dribbble

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like