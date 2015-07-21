Maxim Ananov

Dimmer Knob Control for OS X

It's a custom bigger version of a standard circular slider control found in OS X. I've designed this control to be a centerpiece of upcoming revamp of my app.

The app is supposed to dim distractions. Literally using a "dimmer knob" to do so should be fun.

HazeOver | Mac App Store

Posted on Jul 21, 2015
