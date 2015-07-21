This was the 2011 iOS5 iPhone/iPad sequel to Tap Party! I worked on as a freelance UI designer with Yobonja. In this one I reduced the player selection flow to a "Fisher Price" simplicity, because the innovative interface from the previous game was being interpreted as a game puzzle. Lesson learned..

Heres a gameplay video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGB6Xrilmtw

Its available in the app store here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tap-party-2/id428851761?mt=8

It was Featured in New and Noteworthy in the Kids and Family categories in US, Canada, Germany, Indonesia and Norway App Stores

It was also Featured in What's Hot in the Family categories of the Norway and Vietnam App Stores