As an Intern at Yobonja I got worked on the UI for this omni-directional family-friendly four player iOS5 iPad game in 2010

This was one of my first UI projects, and its still up on the App Store
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tap-party/id395070329?mt=8

We make a bicycle marketplace

