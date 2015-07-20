Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikita Melnikov

Isometric animation, icon pack

Nikita Melnikov
Nikita Melnikov
Hire Me
  • Save
Isometric animation, icon pack isometric animation gun beach pizza stick dog helicopter flat icon 3d 2d
Download color palette

As you are shot, guys? (:

Illustrator: Beresnev ( https://dribbble.com/Beresnev )

Animation: Nikita Melnikov

Drbl
Rebound of
Isometric, 99 icon pack
By Beresnev
View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2015
Nikita Melnikov
Nikita Melnikov
3D / 2D Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Nikita Melnikov

View profile
    • Like