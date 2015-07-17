Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
7
Retrographic

Sprocket 1.3.01 Terms of Service

7
Retrographic
7 for Retrographic
  • Save
Sprocket 1.3.01 Terms of Service easy simple blocker tos termsofservice terms legal android soundhound
Download color palette

Terms of Service speedbump for the Sprocket app

I based this on Facebook's onboarding and Hound's TOS screen

Check out the Android app here!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2015
Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrographic

View profile
    • Like