Storm Coming In

Storm Coming In script handlettering overlay lettering landofplentyart
My contribution to @Karli Ingersoll's Land of Plenty art and music show coming up in Spokane later this month! Photography by Cami Bradley.

Posted on Jul 17, 2015
