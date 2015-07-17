Alex Tass, logo designer

CloneFind, social app logo design

CloneFind, social app logo design match find clone shadows logo design logo mobile network social app apps clone clones clone find finder transparent people humans man men
Logo design proposal for a social network / social app.
In the symbol you can see a vertically mirrored silhouette and / or 2 silhouettes sharing the same head.

