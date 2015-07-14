Ben Blanchard

Trail Sign

Trail Sign hey blue color pop california sea lettering design exhibition artwork sign
Another snippet from the Alive Show that is slowly killing me but at the same time coming to a close. Pretty excited to display this work this weekend at the Ventura art walk if your around please come say Hi!

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
