Guardian Companies

Guardian Companies commercial real estate development castle identity logo real estate
Logo I designed for Guardian Companies. Additional collateral and branding info, as well as the old logo, on my portfolio site: http://kellystahn.com/Guardian-Companies-HBG

http://www.guardiancompanies.com/ Logo live on its website :)

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
