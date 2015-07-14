Aaron Miller

Pluto

Finally, we have actual photos of Pluto. It's a cute planet!

After 9 years, the New Horizons spacecraft has travelled 3+ billion miles. Science is cool.

See the bigger version here http://aaronmillerillustration.com/161035/497542/portfolio/personal-projects

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
