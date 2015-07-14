Darin Dimitroff
Darin Dimitroff
Curious Owl Logo corporate education learning bright bold blue monochrome logo owl
Long time no see, we've been super busy at The Crazy Ones. It's been an unexpected swarm of clients in the last few weeks, so, no summer vacation for us (for now).

This little guy was going to be a logo for a corporate language testing tool, but we came up with a smarter idea. Can't wait to share it too, full case study coming soon.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
