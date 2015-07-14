Sebastian Abboud

FUTURALBUM

Sebastian Abboud
Sebastian Abboud
Hire Me
  • Save
FUTURALBUM record pattern repeat stockphoto eyeball arielpink futuralbum
Download color palette

My (mocked-up) contribution to Troy DeShano's FUTURALBUM project.

Super fun exercise, highly recommended http://futuralbum.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Sebastian Abboud
Sebastian Abboud
Freelance Designer & Illustrator, available for projects!
Hire Me

More by Sebastian Abboud

View profile
    • Like