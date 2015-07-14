Ben Subers

Instagram UI with Balsamiq

Ben Subers
Ben Subers
  • Save
Instagram UI with Balsamiq balsamiq design ux mobile ui
Download color palette

Built the current Instagram Android UI. So far I'm really liking Balsamiq. It's fast, intuitive and keeps wireframes simple. Just enough to get the point across.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Ben Subers
Ben Subers

More by Ben Subers

View profile
    • Like