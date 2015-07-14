simon stratford

Mr. Blue Sky Font

simon stratford
simon stratford
  • Save
Mr. Blue Sky Font typography quirky handdrawn font fun font hand-drawn hand drawn handmade font handmade display typeface display font
Download color palette

Mr. Blue sky is a handmade Gothic sans-serif display typeface.

It has a quirky, playful and fun feeling.

simon stratford
simon stratford

More by simon stratford

View profile
    • Like