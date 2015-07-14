Adrian Phillips

iOS Calendar UI

Did some screens for an app that involved a calendar UI. Can't go into detail about what the app is about but wanted to share this as I enjoyed the colors and font (Josefin Sans).

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
