Messing around with Balsamiq

ux ui balsamiq wireframe website
I just downloaded the free 30 day trial of Balsamiq mockups. To get my bearings, I quickly made my website's homepage. Next, I'm going to try a to build a more complicated layout.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
