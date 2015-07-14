Jay Thatcher

Via Publishers Logo

Jay Thatcher
Jay Thatcher
  • Save
Via Publishers Logo publishing branding logo
Download color palette

The right side of the "V" opens and curls like a paperback book. I like how the tip of the V points toward the notch of the "a". —Allows Via to be easily readable and recognizable, even on thin book spines.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Jay Thatcher
Jay Thatcher

More by Jay Thatcher

View profile
    • Like