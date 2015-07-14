Rafael Ruiz

Majid Jordan X Drake "My Love" - Single Artwork

Majid Jordan X Drake "My Love" - Single Artwork
Artwork for the single "My Love"

Majid Jordan x Drake

OVO Sound

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/my-love-feat.-drake-single/id1017410672

