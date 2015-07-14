Ryan Quintal

What you see

What you see icon toolbar text editor wysiwyg
We got a chance to refresh our text editing toolbars a while back, nice and crispy for high resolution screens. Jump into your Squarespace site on a retina screen and enjoy!

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
