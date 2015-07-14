Laura Dillema

Dreamworld

Laura Dillema
Laura Dillema
  • Save
Dreamworld summer floral paint calligraphy brush logo poster typography type typo lettering handlettering
Download color palette

More experiments, not sure what to think about it. What do you think?

Decided to mix some illustrations with type. Full project soon on Behance, including a short behind the scenes movie.

Laura Dillema
Laura Dillema

More by Laura Dillema

View profile
    • Like