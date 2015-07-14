Frank Anderson

TV Setup

TV Setup living room drafting table stand apartment tv
Pumped to move into my own studio apartment this weekend. Thought I'd channel my inner HGTV and mockup my TV setup.

**Far more inspired works will occupy those frames :)**

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
