David Resto

SeekingArrangement's Sugar Baby 2016 Calendar Cover Concept

David Resto
David Resto
  • Save
SeekingArrangement's Sugar Baby 2016 Calendar Cover Concept distress retro sticker concept cover calendar
Download color palette

Cover-Up sticker for concept for SeekingArrangement's SugarBaby Calendar.

85d7130fb4998b02503f046ffac04c35
Rebound of
SeekingArrangement's Sugar Baby 2016 Calendar Logo
By David Resto
View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
David Resto
David Resto

More by David Resto

View profile
    • Like