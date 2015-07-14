Designing the new Thanx App (blog post)

I've been working on a major project at Thanx for the past few months. Last week we launched Thanx 3.0, and for anyone curious about the app redesign process, you can read about it here:

https://medium.com/design-thanx/designing-the-new-thanx-app-77d65d3e09a2

Be sure to hit that Recommend button at the end!

Download Thanx 3.0 here:

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/thanx/id528044963?mt=8

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.thanx.app