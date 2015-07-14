Adam Altenderfer

Dark Knight

Adam Altenderfer
Adam Altenderfer
  • Save
Dark Knight photoshop dark knight batman illustration
Download color palette

Here’s my post-SDCC take on Bruce.... See the full image on my site: http://adamaltenderfer.com/project/dark-knight/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Adam Altenderfer
Adam Altenderfer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Adam Altenderfer

View profile
    • Like