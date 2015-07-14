🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The Shout Church Connection Card Template is great for any Church. It can be used to connect with your congregation, for decision card, attendance purposes or for surveys, etc. The layered Photoshop files are color coded and organized in folders for easy editing. The file also contains 7 - One Click Color options.
Details
One 4x3 Card (Double Sided)
One-Click Color Options
Organized Layers
Color Coded
CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed
