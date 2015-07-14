Halli Rosin

Project Me

Halli Rosin
Halli Rosin
  • Save
Project Me hammer build stamp wood vector paint construction digital illustration illustration logo project project me
Download color palette

This is a logo I am working on for an organization my dad's company is starting called "Project Me" which renovates and betters project housing.

Halli Rosin
Halli Rosin

More by Halli Rosin

View profile
    • Like