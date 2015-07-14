Cristian M. Garcia

Nara Japanese Restaurant

This Is my first shot and Is an old Brand identity design for Nara Japanese restaurant. An animated Maki. A collaboration with @Nuria Madrid

I would like to thank @waynethayer for the invite. Thank you very much Wayne!

Check out at behance. https://goo.gl/Gv3dxD

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
