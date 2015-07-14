Summer Tee's - Mech

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Robots rule, which is why this is one of our soon-to-be screen printed shirts at the 15Four Summer Event.
I had fun challenging myself to work on perspectives and to fit in a solid amount of line and fill work without overdoing it. Love how the type turned out over the face and I even found a spot to subtly fit the 15Four logo :)
Go Team Go!