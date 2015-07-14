Chris Cromwell

Summer Tee's - Mech

Summer Tee's - Mech mech robot t-shirt screenprint event summer 15four create amazing illustration design
Robots rule, which is why this is one of our soon-to-be screen printed shirts at the 15Four Summer Event.

I had fun challenging myself to work on perspectives and to fit in a solid amount of line and fill work without overdoing it. Love how the type turned out over the face and I even found a spot to subtly fit the 15Four logo :)

Go Team Go!

