SeekingArrangement's Sugar Baby 2016 Calendar Logo
It's been a while, but here's something recent that I designed for my current employer. This 70's-esque retro sticker is intended to be slapped across the cover of their first-annual Sugar Baby Swimsuit Calendar for 2016... I hope to have this sticker cover up parts of the more risque shots that we've taken, but we'll see what comes of it. More to come from this project.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
